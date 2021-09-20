Ingredients
Chef notes
I have such a strong feeling of nostalgia towards kogijeon because it was really an assembly-line effort to prepare this for guests whenever we had a special occasion at our house. All hands were on deck to dredge, dip and carefully hand it off to whoever was on griddle duty to fry. There's nothing like the comfort of a hot meat pancake fresh off the grill.
Technique tip: If your pan becomes a little dry between frying, wipe off any excess fried egg with a paper towel and then coat the bottom of the pan with a bit more cooking oil.
Swap option: If you'd like to go for a leaner cut of beef, a thinly cut sirloin also works.
Preparation1.
Set meat on a plate and season with a pinch of kosher salt and pepper, if desired.2.
In a bowl, mix the flour with 1 teaspoon of kosher salt.3.
In a second bowl, beat the eggs well with 1 teaspoon of toasted sesame oil, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper and a splash of cold water.4.
One by one, dredge a beef slice in the seasoned flour (carefully, as they are thin), then dip the slice in the egg mixture until completely coated.5.
In a large nonstick frying pan, pour in 1/4 cup of cooking oil along with the remaining sesame oil. Swirl around to combine, and then set the pan over medium heat for about 1 minute.6.
Carefully begin transferring fully dredged slices to the pan, cooking them on each side for about 1 to 2 minutes each. Make sure to not crowd the pan but continue to cook the slices as room becomes available.7.
Once cooked, set the kogijeon pieces onto a plate to cool. Season the top of the kogijeon slices with a pinch of kosher salt and pepper. Serve hot and enjoy.