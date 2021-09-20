Chef notes

I have such a strong feeling of nostalgia towards kogijeon because it was really an assembly-line effort to prepare this for guests whenever we had a special occasion at our house. All hands were on deck to dredge, dip and carefully hand it off to whoever was on griddle duty to fry. There's nothing like the comfort of a hot meat pancake fresh off the grill.

Technique tip: If your pan becomes a little dry between frying, wipe off any excess fried egg with a paper towel and then coat the bottom of the pan with a bit more cooking oil.

Swap option: If you'd like to go for a leaner cut of beef, a thinly cut sirloin also works.