Technique tip: If the kimchi itself isn't spicy enough for those brave souls seeking a little more heat, feel free to add a bit of gochujang or gochugaru flakes to your batter.

When making jeon, there will always be the consideration made for kimchijeon. There really is nothing quite like the comfort of a crisp kimchijeon and a bowl of soup, and it's quick to make, classic and absolutely delicious.

Preparation

1.

Combine the flour, cornstarch, kimchi with brine, chopped scallion, cold water and pepper in a mixing bowl. Whisk together well with a fork, just until there are no lumps other than the kimchi and scallions in the batter.

2.

Set a non-stick frying pan over medium heat, coating the bottom of the pan with about 1/4 cup of cooking oil. Let the oil heat for about 1 minute or wait until the oil is shimmering to begin frying.

3.

Once the oil is heated, carefully ladle in the kimchijeon batter (being wary of possible backsplash).

4.

Allow the pancake to cook on both sides for about 3 to 4 minutes each, or until the edges are crispy and both sides are golden-brown.

5.

Turn off the heat and transfer the pancake to a plate. Cut into sections and serve hot.