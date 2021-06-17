Technique tip: The tricky part of this recipe is the béchamel. You want to make sure that you continue to stir as it cooks.

In our take on this steakhouse side, we added kimchi for a sour and spicy crunch, giving a modern touch to a classic.

Preparation

For the béchamel:

In a sauce pot over medium heat, place butter and flour. Stir until melted. Slowly whisk in milk to incorporate, taking care not to burn it.

Bring to a high boil, consistently whisking for 15 minutes to cook out all of the flour taste. Season with salt and nutmeg, and cool.

For the kimchi creamed spinach:

1.

Place kimchi, spinach and béchamel in a skillet. Warm over medium-high heat until hot.

2.

Add the cream and simmer until reduced by half. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

3.

Preheat broiler to high heat.

4.

Place the spinach mixture in an oven-safe serving dish. Sprinkle the grated Parmesan across the top.

5.

Broil in oven until bubbly and golden, and serve immediately.