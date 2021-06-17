IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kimchi Creamed Spinach

Knife & Spoon
Gerald Sombright
Ingredients

Béchamel
  • 5 tablespoons butter
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 quart milk
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg
    • Kimchi Creamed Spinach
  • 1/2 cup kimchi of choice, roughly chopped
  • 1 cup steamed spinach, pressed to squeeze out the liquid
  • 1/4 cup béchamel (recipe above)
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • grated Parmesan cheese

    • Chef notes

    In our take on this steakhouse side, we added kimchi for a sour and spicy crunch, giving a modern touch to a classic.

    Technique tip: The tricky part of this recipe is the béchamel. You want to make sure that you continue to stir as it cooks.

    Preparation

    For the béchamel:

    In a sauce pot over medium heat, place butter and flour. Stir until melted. Slowly whisk in milk to incorporate, taking care not to burn it.

    Bring to a high boil, consistently whisking for 15 minutes to cook out all of the flour taste. Season with salt and nutmeg, and cool.

    For the kimchi creamed spinach:

    1.

    Place kimchi, spinach and béchamel in a skillet. Warm over medium-high heat until hot.

    2.

    Add the cream and simmer until reduced by half. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

    3.

    Preheat broiler to high heat.

    4.

    Place the spinach mixture in an oven-safe serving dish. Sprinkle the grated Parmesan across the top.

    5.

    Broil in oven until bubbly and golden, and serve immediately.

    Kimchi Creamed Spinach

