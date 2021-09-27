Bubble and squeak really is the answer for many questions to do with leftover cooked vegetables from the night before (particularly ones from a Sunday roast). The British favorite traditionally features soft potatoes and cabbage with some rashers of bacon. My favorite take on bubble and squeak is this version featuring kimchi, which I made for my guests at an event, and it was impressively gobbled up within seconds of it coming off the pan. If you need something interesting to pack away for children's school lunches, a picnic in the park or an on-the-go meal, fry up miniature patties.

Preparation

1.

Lightly coat the bottom of a large frying pan in cooking oil and set over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, put in your chopped onion to cook until soft and golden-brown.

2.

Put the kimchi into the pan and stir around with the chopped onion with a wooden spatula. Allow the kimchi to cook in the oil for about 3 to 5 minutes or so (this will help concentrate its flavor and cook out some of its excess liquid).

3.

Add in the mashed potato and chopped cooked broccoli, and gently mash everything to flatten out throughout the bottom of the pan. Allow them to cook together for about 6 minutes, checking to see that the edges are crisping (not burning).

4.

Carefully flip over the mixture and allow it to cook on the other side for another 5 minutes.

5.

When both sides are crisped, remove the finished product to a plate and season with salt, pepper and a few pinches of smoked paprika. Cut into wedges and serve.