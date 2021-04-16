Technique tip: Serve these sooner rather than later, because they'll dry out in the fridge and might not be as tender overnight.

These easy sushi-style rolls are great for eating on the go, bringing to a picnic, enjoying as a snack or for a fast and fun dinner. They're great for kids because they love helping make them as much as eating them!

Preparation

1.

In a large bowl, season the rice (while it's still warm, to better absorb flavor) with the kosher salt and 1 tablespoon of toasted sesame oil.

2.

In another bowl, combine the 1/2-pound of sliced rib-eye, the remaining 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil, soy sauce and sugar. Mix well.

3.

In a sauté pan, cook meat over medium-high heat until thoroughly cooked. Set aside to cool.

4.

Place a sheet of the dried seaweed (gim) on a bamboo mat with the shiny side down.

5.

Gradually and carefully spread about 1 cup of the rice over top of it, covering about 2/3 of the sheet, leaving about 2 inches to the top of the sheet.

6.

Place one strip of your egg omelet, yellow radish, cucumber, a small line of the shredded carrots and equal amount of spinach in the center of the rice. Use both hands to carefully roll the bottom of the seaweed sheet over the fillings, and gently continue rolling until the seaweed is completely rolled up.

7.

Take the mat and cover the roll and squeeze firmly, but not too tight (this will help secure the roll without tearing the seaweed). If you find that a small flap of the seaweed isn't fully secured after rolling, gently wet your fingertip with a little water and moisten the edge of the flap and complete the rolling. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.

8.

Using a knife, carefully slice the rolls into 1/2-inch pieces. Serve immediately or pack it in an airtight container.