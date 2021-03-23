Chef notes

I am a big fan of spinach artichoke dip. This dish is basically the same recipe as the classic dip but with pasta. What could be better?!

Technique tip: Cook the pasta a few minutes less than the package directions because it will continue to cook in the pan.

Swap option: You can make this in advance and put it in a casserole dish and top with cheese. Bake at 350 F for 25 minutes before serving.