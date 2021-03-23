IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Lee's Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Pasta

COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Lucy Schaeffer
Katie Lee Biegel
Ingredients

  • 1 pound rigatoni (or any short pasta)
  • 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 10-ounce package frozen spinach, cooked and drained
  • 1 4-ounce jar artichoke hearts, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
  • 4 ounces cream cheese, cubed
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan
  • cups shredded mozzarella
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper

    • Chef notes

    I am a big fan of spinach artichoke dip. This dish is basically the same recipe as the classic dip but with pasta. What could be better?!

    Technique tip: Cook the pasta a few minutes less than the package directions because it will continue to cook in the pan.

    Swap option: You can make this in advance and put it in a casserole dish and top with cheese. Bake at 350 F for 25 minutes before serving.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat broiler.

    2.

    Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Season generously with salt.

    3.

    Add pasta. Cook a few minutes less than package directions. Reserve 2½ cups pasta water. Drain.

    4.

    Combine oil and garlic in a large ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Sauté 1 minute. Add crushed red pepper. Add spinach and artichokes. Sauté a couple of minutes, season with basil, salt and pepper. Stir in 3/4 cup pasta water. Stir in cream cheese until it melts.

    5.

    Add pasta and 1/2 cup pasta water to the pan. Toss to combine. If too thick, add more water.

    6.

    Turn off heat. Stir in Parmesan. Top with mozzarella and put under broiler for 2-3 minutes until bubbly and golden brown. 

