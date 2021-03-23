Ingredients
Chef notes
I am a big fan of spinach artichoke dip. This dish is basically the same recipe as the classic dip but with pasta. What could be better?!
Technique tip: Cook the pasta a few minutes less than the package directions because it will continue to cook in the pan.
Swap option: You can make this in advance and put it in a casserole dish and top with cheese. Bake at 350 F for 25 minutes before serving.
Preparation1.
Preheat broiler.2.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Season generously with salt.3.
Add pasta. Cook a few minutes less than package directions. Reserve 2½ cups pasta water. Drain.4.
Combine oil and garlic in a large ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Sauté 1 minute. Add crushed red pepper. Add spinach and artichokes. Sauté a couple of minutes, season with basil, salt and pepper. Stir in 3/4 cup pasta water. Stir in cream cheese until it melts.5.
Add pasta and 1/2 cup pasta water to the pan. Toss to combine. If too thick, add more water.6.
Turn off heat. Stir in Parmesan. Top with mozzarella and put under broiler for 2-3 minutes until bubbly and golden brown.