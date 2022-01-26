Chef notes

This is my go-to salad dressing. A classic vinaigrette is typically 1 part acid to 3 parts oil, but I like a little extra zing, so I use 2 parts acid and combine vinegar with lemon juice.

Technique tip: Whisking the mustard with the vinegar and lemon juice first will help it more easily combine with the oil. Season with more salt than you think you'll need because it is needed to flavor a whole salad.

Swap option: Any vinegar can be used, or all lemon juice, whatever your preference!