Swap option: If you can't find a strip steak (which means you need to switch butchers), a tenderloin would be great here as well.

We turned bruschetta into a flavor-packed, portable steak sandwich featuring a strip steak that has the perfect balance of marbling, tenderness and big beef flavor.

Preparation

For the strip steak:

1.

Heat the grill to medium-high or prepare a charcoal grill for two-zone grilling. Lightly oil the grill grates.

2.

Pat the strip steak dry with paper towels and coat on all sides with salt and pepper. Set aside on a plate or small rimmed baking sheet.

3.

Cook the steak, covered, over direct heat for 4 minutes. Turn the steaks, cook covered again for 3 minutes, then turn again and grill for an additional 2 to 4 minutes, until they reach desired doneness (135 F for medium rare). Remove the steak to a clean cutting board to rest.

For the bruschetta topping:

Halve the tomatoes and use a spoon to remove the seedy pulp inside. Roughly chop the tomatoes and move them to a large mixing bowl. Add the chilies, olive oil, vinegar, basil and salt, and stir to combine.

To serve:

1.

Slice the baguette into 1/2-inch-thick pieces on a slight bias. Brush the bread on both sides with olive oil and arrange on a rimmed baking sheet.

2.

Toast the bread over direct heat for 1 to 2 minutes on each side. Remove the bread from the grill and cool slightly. Then rub each piece with one of the garlic cloves.

3.

Thinly slice the steaks. Top each piece of baguette with steak, followed by a tablespoon of the tomato mixture. Drizzle the entire batch with the balsamic reduction just before serving. Use a vegetable peeler to shave the Parmesan and top each piece of bruschetta with a piece.