IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

24 must-haves for stress-free summer travel — starting at $9

Junkberry Pie

COOK TIME
1 hr
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Wow your friends and family with these perfect summer pies

04:17
Tara Royer Steele
COOK TIME
1 hr
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

Pie Filling
  • 2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced
  • 2 cups frozen or fresh blueberries
  • 1 cup frozen or fresh raspberries
  • 2 cups frozen or fresh strawberries
  • 3 cups frozen or fresh peaches
  • 2 cups frozen or fresh blackberries
  • cups white sugar
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 (9-inch) unbaked pie shells
Topping
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • cups white sugar

Chef notes

I love this recipe because you can use any extra fruit that's in the fridge before it goes bad. We would have extra fruit from other pies and decided to throw all our junk in a pot. This pie is every fruit lover's favorite, as it's so light and fresh. This recipe makes two pies: one for you, and one for a neighbor!

Technique tip: Remember the fruit will keep cooking in the oven. We don't want mushy pie; we want the fruit to hold its true form. It's great served chilled or warm, but definitely with homemade vanilla ice cream.

Swap option: Can use fresh or frozen, or whatever extra fruit might have in the fridge or freezer.

Preparation

Preheat oven to 300 F.

For the pie filling:

1.

Combine all the fruit for the filling in a saucepan set over medium-high heat.

2.

After a couple minutes and the frost has melted away, add sugar. Stir until combined and fruit becomes soft. Add in flour and stir until combined.

3.

Cook for about 10 to 15 minutes. The filling does not need to be boiling; the fruit will keep cooking in the oven.

4.

Pour filling into unbaked pie shells. Set aside.

For the topping:

In a bowl, add all topping ingredients in the bowl. Mix with a spatula or hand mixer, until combined, and smooth.

To assemble and bake:

Spoon topping onto pie filling and sprinkle with sugar.

Bake for 50 minutes or until topping is firm and edges are golden brown. Let cool before slicing and serving.

Recipe Tags

Comfort FoodEntertainingFourth of JulySummerDesserts

More DessertsSee All

The ingredients to this recipe can be purchased online

Rose Panna Cotta

The ingredients to this recipe can be purchased online

Red, White and Berry Marshmallow Treats Recipe

Sweet 'n' Salty Pie

Strawberry Tiramisu

Thai Iced Tea Pops

Martha Stewart's Sour Cherry Pie

Magic Shell and Potato Stix on Ice Cream

Red 'What is this Velvet?' Cake

Devil's Food Icebox Cake

Eton-ish Mess