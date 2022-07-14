Ingredients
- 2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced
- 2 cups frozen or fresh blueberries
- 1 cup frozen or fresh raspberries
- 2 cups frozen or fresh strawberries
- 3 cups frozen or fresh peaches
- 2 cups frozen or fresh blackberries
- 1½ cups white sugar
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 (9-inch) unbaked pie shells
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1¼ cups white sugar
Chef notes
I love this recipe because you can use any extra fruit that's in the fridge before it goes bad. We would have extra fruit from other pies and decided to throw all our junk in a pot. This pie is every fruit lover's favorite, as it's so light and fresh. This recipe makes two pies: one for you, and one for a neighbor!
Technique tip: Remember the fruit will keep cooking in the oven. We don't want mushy pie; we want the fruit to hold its true form. It's great served chilled or warm, but definitely with homemade vanilla ice cream.
Swap option: Can use fresh or frozen, or whatever extra fruit might have in the fridge or freezer.
Preparation
Preheat oven to 300 F.
For the pie filling:1.
Combine all the fruit for the filling in a saucepan set over medium-high heat.2.
After a couple minutes and the frost has melted away, add sugar. Stir until combined and fruit becomes soft. Add in flour and stir until combined.3.
Cook for about 10 to 15 minutes. The filling does not need to be boiling; the fruit will keep cooking in the oven.4.
Pour filling into unbaked pie shells. Set aside.
For the topping:
In a bowl, add all topping ingredients in the bowl. Mix with a spatula or hand mixer, until combined, and smooth.
To assemble and bake:
Spoon topping onto pie filling and sprinkle with sugar.
Bake for 50 minutes or until topping is firm and edges are golden brown. Let cool before slicing and serving.