Chef notes

I love this recipe because you can use any extra fruit that's in the fridge before it goes bad. We would have extra fruit from other pies and decided to throw all our junk in a pot. This pie is every fruit lover's favorite, as it's so light and fresh. This recipe makes two pies: one for you, and one for a neighbor!

Technique tip: Remember the fruit will keep cooking in the oven. We don't want mushy pie; we want the fruit to hold its true form. It's great served chilled or warm, but definitely with homemade vanilla ice cream.

Swap option: Can use fresh or frozen, or whatever extra fruit might have in the fridge or freezer.