Joy's Cranberry-Lemon Martini

SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Make Joy Bauer’s healthy holiday-themed cocktails

Nov. 12, 202104:20
Joy Bauer
Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup citrus vodka
  • 1/4 cup cranberry juice
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • lemon twist, for garnish

    • Chef notes

    This holiday helper is so festive and delightful, you'll be sipping in finesse all evening long. Without a drop of simple syrup or added sugar, plus a dose of antioxidants, this cocktail boasts boozy benefits (try saying that ten times fast). Martinis can go in infinite directions and you can adjust the recipe to your liking by either pulling back on the cranberry juice for a stronger sip or adding more lemon juice for tart, lip-puckering goodness. Also, you can choose vodka or gin for the base. Joyful tip: This drink is best served ice cold so consider placing the glasses in the freezer before using.

    Preparation

    Pour vodka and juices over ice in shaker. Shake vigorously and then pour the liquid into a martini glass (without the ice). Garnish with lemon twist.

    Joy's Cranberry-Lemon Martini

    Recipe Tags

    ChristmasNo added sugarPartyThanksgivingDrinks

