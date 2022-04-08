Chef notes

Get cracking on this flavorful frittata, which practically screams spring! It highlights some of April's A+ offerings — asparagus and artichokes — which pack in fiber and a variety of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. The texture is creamy (almost custard-like) and it features pops of fragrant herbs throughout. This eggs-traodinary dish makes a terrific entrée with a side salad, or the frittata can become a sidekick to any fish or chicken main dish. If you have leftovers, stash them in the fridge for two to three days and simply warm slices in the microwave or oven (or eat them cold, as we often do). I also like to roll leftover pieces in a tortilla wrap, or place 'em on top of a toasted English muffin for a copycat Starbucks sandwich. There are all sorts of creative ways to enjoy it. Oh, and the swirls of pesto and tangy balsamic glaze on top really make it sing!

Technique tip: If you don't have an oven-safe skillet, you can transfer the cooked veggies into a 9- by 13-inch baking dish, combine it with the egg mixture and top it with cheese. Then, cook it in the oven for about 20 to 25 minutes.