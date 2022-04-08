Ingredients
- 8 large whole eggs
- 4 large egg whites
- 1/2 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt or light sour cream
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2-4 tablespoons minced fresh herbs (any preferred including dill, basil, chives, thyme, parsley, etc.), plus more to serve
- olive oil spray
- 1 medium yellow onion, finely diced (about 1½ cups)
- 1 bunch asparagus, tough bottoms removed, remaining stalk cut into 1- to 2-inch pieces
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 (14 ounce) can quartered artichoke hearts, drained, patted dry and roughly chopped
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan (or any other preferred cheese)
- pesto and balsamic glaze, to serve
Chef notes
Get cracking on this flavorful frittata, which practically screams spring! It highlights some of April's A+ offerings — asparagus and artichokes — which pack in fiber and a variety of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. The texture is creamy (almost custard-like) and it features pops of fragrant herbs throughout. This eggs-traodinary dish makes a terrific entrée with a side salad, or the frittata can become a sidekick to any fish or chicken main dish. If you have leftovers, stash them in the fridge for two to three days and simply warm slices in the microwave or oven (or eat them cold, as we often do). I also like to roll leftover pieces in a tortilla wrap, or place 'em on top of a toasted English muffin for a copycat Starbucks sandwich. There are all sorts of creative ways to enjoy it. Oh, and the swirls of pesto and tangy balsamic glaze on top really make it sing!
Technique tip: If you don't have an oven-safe skillet, you can transfer the cooked veggies into a 9- by 13-inch baking dish, combine it with the egg mixture and top it with cheese. Then, cook it in the oven for about 20 to 25 minutes.
Preparation1.
Heat the oven to 350 F.2.
In a mixing bowl, add eggs, egg whites, sour cream or Greek yogurt, salt, pepper and minced herbs, and blend using a whisk, making sure all ingredients are incorporated. It's fine if there are some small clumps of sour cream or yogurt remaining in the mixture. Set aside.3.
Liberally coat an oven-safe skillet with oil spray (or add 1 tablespoon olive oil) and warm over medium-high heat. Add onions and asparagus and sauté for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and stir about 30 seconds. Add artichokes and continue to sauté another 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.4.
Using a spatula, spread out vegetables evenly in skillet and pour egg mixture over the top. Sprinkle on Parmesan. Let sit about 3 to allow edges to slightly firm and set.5.
Transfer skillet to oven and cook for 20 to 25 minutes. Note: The eggs will continue to cook once you take the skillet out of the oven, so it's OK if the eggs aren't totally firm.6.
Garnish with optional herbs, small puddles of pesto and drizzles of balsamic glaze.
