Chef notes

This dish is pure comfort food — a hearty, rich Bolognese, packed with delicious vegetables and satisfying ground turkey. You can serve it over spaghetti squash, zoodles or whole-grain pasta — eater's choice. Also, you can eat it warm right off the stove, or let it sit, reheat and then dive in. It gets better as it sits in the fridge and the flavors meld. (Not to mention, this freezes beautifully if you're looking for make-ahead meals.) Tasty tip: I like to throw in any leftover rinds from Parmesan or Pecorino cheese to cook into the sauce, which imparts an extra richness and flavor boost. Make this Bolognese and you'll receive praise for days!

Technique tip: The sauce will last up to 4 days in the fridge, or you can freeze for up to 2 months in an airtight container.