Summer Cucumber Salad with Fresh Herbs

SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(38)
Joy Bauer
Ingredients

  • pounds (about 3 medium) cucumbers
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • 1 small red onion or large shallot, thinly sliced
  • 3-4 tablespoons white wine vinegar (use more or less depending on personal preference)
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper flakes, plus more to taste
  • freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1/4 cup minced mint leaves
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley or dill

    • Chef notes

    Cool as a cucumber, this herby salad features bright and refreshing flavors that will woo your taste buds. You're the boss of your toss — throw in parsley, mint, dill, basil or cilantro — most fresh garden herbs will work. This is best enjoyed the same day since the cukes are the crunchiest, but it will last up to three days in the fridge. Scoop up a hearty serving and enjoy the taste of summer.

    Preparation

    Keeping the skin on for texture, trim the ends of the cucumbers, cut them in half lengthwise, and scoop out the seeds using a spoon. Slice thinly on the bias. Place the cucumbers in a colander and toss with kosher salt. Place the colander over a bowl and allow to sit for 15 minutes. Some liquid may be released in the bowl.

    In a large serving bowl, place thinly sliced onion, white wine vinegar and honey. Let stand for 10 minutes. Add the salted cucumbers, olive oil, pepper flakes, freshly ground pepper and fresh herbs. Mix to combine and serve immediately or chill for up to 2 hours before serving. Garnish with additional salt and crushed red pepper flakes to taste.

    Summer Cucumber Salad with Fresh Herbs

    Cucumber summer salad, frozen strawberry lemonade for Superfood Friday

    Recipe Tags

    Dairy-freeEasyEntertainingHealthyPicnicQuickVegetarianSaladsSide dishes

