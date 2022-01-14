Ingredients
Chef notes
Ready, set, reboot! This vibrant dish is loaded with luscious layers of leafy greens, addictive caramelized veggies, creamy and crispy chickpeas, sweet and juicy pear and a protein of choice (think chicken, salmon, tofu, black beans or lentils), all smothered in a mouthwatering tahini dressing. Tahini is made from ground sesame seeds, which are small but mighty in the nutrition department. Also, I deliberately designed the sheet-pan roasted veggie recipe to make a great big batch so you can enjoy a bowl lotta love for several meals or use the extra veggies as a delicious side for any other lunch or dinner (you can even toss them into your scrambled eggs in the morning).
Technique tip: You can easily make just one bowl and store the leftover roasted veggies in a sealed container in the fridge for about five days. Enjoy them as a delicious side with any meal.
Swap option: The herbs are optional — you can choose rosemary, dill or thyme. One tablespoon fresh = one teaspoon dried.
Preparation
For the roasted veggies:1.
Preheat oven to 425 F. Mist a large baking sheet with oil spray.2.
In a large mixing bowl, add the broccoli, cauliflower, sweet potato and chickpeas, and toss with olive oil. Sprinkle on the seasonings and toss so everything is evenly coated.3.
Spread the seasoned veggies on the prepared baking sheet in a single layer, mist with olive oil spray over the top and roast in the oven on the middle rack for 30 to 35 minutes, flipping and tossing halfway through to evenly cook. The florets will become toasted and have speckles of char (this makes about 5 cups total for multiple bowls).
For the tahini sauce:
First mix the tahini with just the olive oil and lemon juice until well combined. It will begin to thicken substantially. Next, add the warm water, along with the garlic, salt and pepper and continue to mix until it becomes a smooth dressing-like consistency. Season with extra salt and pepper to taste.
For the bowls:
Line each bowl with 2 cups leafy greens. Layer on a heaping cup of roasted veggies/chickpeas, diced pear (or another fruit of choice), and preferred protein of choice (chicken, tofu, salmon, shrimp, lentils, etc.). Drizzle with tahini sauce and dig in!