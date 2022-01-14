Chef notes

Ready, set, reboot! This vibrant dish is loaded with luscious layers of leafy greens, addictive caramelized veggies, creamy and crispy chickpeas, sweet and juicy pear and a protein of choice (think chicken, salmon, tofu, black beans or lentils), all smothered in a mouthwatering tahini dressing. Tahini is made from ground sesame seeds, which are small but mighty in the nutrition department. Also, I deliberately designed the sheet-pan roasted veggie recipe to make a great big batch so you can enjoy a bowl lotta love for several meals or use the extra veggies as a delicious side for any other lunch or dinner (you can even toss them into your scrambled eggs in the morning).

Technique tip: You can easily make just one bowl and store the leftover roasted veggies in a sealed container in the fridge for about five days. Enjoy them as a delicious side with any meal.

Swap option: The herbs are optional — you can choose rosemary, dill or thyme. One tablespoon fresh = one teaspoon dried.