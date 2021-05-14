Who let the (corn) dogs out? Summer is upon us, which means amusement park fare is in the air. Here, I'm sharing a lighter take on a beloved classic that's simple to prep: Mini Corn Dog Muffins. These gems are mini yet mighty and deliver the ultimate combo of cute, comfort and delicious. They're everything you crave in the deep-fried rendition — but with far fewer calories and way less fat, sugar and salt. I'm talking savory sausages snuggled in warm, homemade cornbread. Enjoy them with mustard, ketchup or with a drizzle of honey. They're so doggone good!

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 375 F. Mist one to two mini muffin tins with nonstick oil spray and set aside.

2.

In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt, and mix until well-combined. Add the corn, melted butter, eggs, honey and yogurt. Mix to combine all ingredients into a smooth batter, being careful not to overmix.

3.

Spoon one heaping tablespoon of batter into each muffin tin compartment and insert a sausage piece into the center of each, pushing them down to fully submerge. Bake for about 12 minutes. Enjoy with mustard, ketchup or drizzled honey over the top.