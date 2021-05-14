IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

15 Amazon hidden gems that can make your life easier — starting at $6

Mini Corn Dog Muffins

Courtesy Joy Bauer
Joy BauerJoy Bauer
Ingredients

  • 1 cup whole wheat flour
  • 1 cup yellow cornmeal
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 (15-ounce) can sweet corn, drained
  • 3 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt
  • 8 pre-cooked poultry sausages, each cut into 5 pieces
  • mustard, ketchup or honey, to serve

    • Chef notes

    Who let the (corn) dogs out? Summer is upon us, which means amusement park fare is in the air. Here, I'm sharing a lighter take on a beloved classic that's simple to prep: Mini Corn Dog Muffins. These gems are mini yet mighty and deliver the ultimate combo of cute, comfort and delicious. They're everything you crave in the deep-fried rendition — but with far fewer calories and way less fat, sugar and salt. I'm talking savory sausages snuggled in warm, homemade cornbread. Enjoy them with mustard, ketchup or with a drizzle of honey. They're so doggone good!

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 375 F. Mist one to two mini muffin tins with nonstick oil spray and set aside.

    2.

    In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt, and mix until well-combined. Add the corn, melted butter, eggs, honey and yogurt. Mix to combine all ingredients into a smooth batter, being careful not to overmix.

    3.

    Spoon one heaping tablespoon of batter into each muffin tin compartment and insert a sausage piece into the center of each, pushing them down to fully submerge. Bake for about 12 minutes. Enjoy with mustard, ketchup or drizzled honey over the top.

    Mini Corn Dog Muffins

    Joy Bauer puts a healthy twist on corn dogs

    May 14, 202104:56

    Recipe Tags

    3rd Hour of TODAYComfort FoodEasyEntertainingHealthyKid-friendlyQuickSummerSuper BowlAppetizers

