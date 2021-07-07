IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Grilled Zucchini Roll-Ups

RATE THIS RECIPE
Joy Bauer
Ingredients

  • 3 medium zucchini
  • 1 cup part-skim ricotta
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan
  • 2 teaspoons dried basil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • fresh basil leaves, for garnish (optional)

    • Chef notes

    I'm rolling out the red carpet for these grilled zucchini roll-ups. They look glamorous, super fancy and impressive but are stupid-easy to make. Zucchini has a subtle earthy flavor that perfectly complements the luxurious ricotta cheese filling. The basil leaves offer a pop of fresh, pungent, peppery and aromatic flair. Did you know that basil is one of the easiest herbs to grow at home? Add a few fresh leaves to elevate your dish to next-level yumminess.

    Preparation

    1.

    Wash and dry zucchini. Cut off top and bottom ends and slice lengthwise into 1/4-inch-wide strips (you can use a mandoline, if you have one). You'll get between 5 and 8 slices per zucchini.

    2.

    To make filling, combine ricotta cheese, Parmesan, dried basil, remaining salt and pepper. You'll get one heaping cup. Set in fridge until ready to use.

    3.

    Mist both sides of zucchini slices with olive oil spray (or brush with extra virgin olive oil) and sprinkle on 1/4 teaspoon salt and black pepper to taste. Set grill to medium-high and place zucchini slices on top in a single layer. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes on each side; they should be soft enough to easily roll and have light char marks. Let them completely cool before you add filling.

    4.

    Spread a scant tablespoon of filling over the top of one strip. Lay down a fresh basil leaf and roll it up. Repeat the same process with remaining zucchini.

    Recipe Tags

    EasyEntertainingGrillingPartySummerVegetarianAppetizers

