It's National Hamburger Day and I'm serving up out-of-the-box, juicy and mouthwatering fajita-inspired burgers topped with salsa and guac! There are so many reasons why I love this recipe: It's simple to make, the recipe comes together fast, and the burgers are bursting with Tex-Mex flair. Oh, and they're also packed with protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Staying true to the fajita theme, I like to place each burger on a warm tortilla … but they're also great on burger buns, toasted English muffins or a bed of leafy greens. Prime your appetite and grab a margarita or beer!

Preparation

1.

Mist a large skillet with nonstick oil spray and warm over medium-high flame. Add peppers and onions and sauté until soft and slightly browned, about 7-8 minutes. Remove from heat.

2.

In a medium mixing bowl, add the ground turkey and fajita (or taco) seasoning blend. Add in the cooked peppers and onions and combine everything using a spatula or your hands. Form the mixture into five patties. (If your burger batter seems too soft, place in the fridge for about 20 minutes to firm up. I definitely recommend this firming step for burgers that’ll be cooked on an outdoor grill because a skillet pan provides a supporting flat surface, whereas an outdoor grill has open spaces, requiring a sturdier patty.)

3.

Reapply oil spray to the same skillet used for veggies and warm over medium-high heat. Alternatively, you can use an outdoor grill, being sure to liberally mist the grill (and both sides of burgers) so they don't stick. Cook burgers on each side for about 6 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165 F.

4.

Serve each burger on a warm tortilla and top with salsa, guac and optional Greek yogurt or sour cream.