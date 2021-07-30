IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tokyo Olympics schedule: Find out when gymnastics, swimming and other events are airing

Energizing Trail Mix

SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(13)
Courtesy Joy Bauer
Joy BauerJoy Bauer
SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(13)

Ingredients

  • 1 cup whole-grain cereal
  • 1 cup light popcorn
  • 2 tablespoons nuts (such as almonds, cashews, walnuts, peanuts or pecans)
  • 1-2 tablespoons dried fruit (such as raisins, cranberries or chopped apricots)
  • 1-2 tablespoons semisweet or dark chocolate chips (optional)

    • Chef notes

    Trail mix is a great option for breakfast on-the-run or a grab-and-go snack. Plus, it’s customizable: You can make it your own with so many varieties of nuts, seeds, cereals, dried fruit, popcorn and so much more (yes, even chocolate chips!). There’s no need to refrigerate and it’s totally totable and filled with healthy fats, fiber and protein. I recommend making a big batch ahead of time so you’re always prepared for a snack attack.

    Preparation

    Combine all the ingredients and enjoy!

    Energizing Trail Mix

    Joy Bauer shares superfoods: DIY recovery shake and more

    July 30, 202104:59

    Recipe Tags

    5 or less ingredients Dairy-freeEasyHealthyKid-friendlyLightNo-Cook RecipesQuickSnackVeganVegetarian