Chef notes

Trail mix is a great option for breakfast on-the-run or a grab-and-go snack. Plus, it’s customizable: You can make it your own with so many varieties of nuts, seeds, cereals, dried fruit, popcorn and so much more (yes, even chocolate chips!). There’s no need to refrigerate and it’s totally totable and filled with healthy fats, fiber and protein. I recommend making a big batch ahead of time so you’re always prepared for a snack attack.