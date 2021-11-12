Chef notes

Like your martini dirty? This cocktail is definitely calling your name. You get a hit of heat from the fiery jalapeños. Taper the spice level by adjusting the amount of jalapeños: For a fierce kick, leave the seeds and membranes intact; for more subtle heat, remove them before adding to your glass. While the traditional dirty martini calls for gin, I prefer using vodka for a smoother feel … but as I like to say, "You're the boss of your sauce!"