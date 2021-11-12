IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Joy's Double-Dirty Martini with Jalapeños

Joy Bauer
Ingredients

  • sliced jalapeños
  • 1/4 cup vodka or gin
  • 1 tablespoon dry vermouth
  • 1 tablespoon olive brine
  • 2-3 green olives stuffed with jalapeños jalapeños or pimentos, for garnish

    • Chef notes

    Like your martini dirty? This cocktail is definitely calling your name. You get a hit of heat from the fiery jalapeños. Taper the spice level by adjusting the amount of jalapeños: For a fierce kick, leave the seeds and membranes intact; for more subtle heat, remove them before adding to your glass. While the traditional dirty martini calls for gin, I prefer using vodka for a smoother feel … but as I like to say, "You're the boss of your sauce!"

    Preparation

    Add 2 to 3 slices jalapeños (membrane and seeds left on, only if you're a heat lover) into the bottom of a shaker or glass and muddle. Add the vodka, vermouth and brine along with ice. Shake (or stir) vigorously and then pour the liquid into a chilled martini glass (without the ice). Garnish with jalapeño slices and stuffed green olives.

    Joy's Double-Dirty Martini with Jalapeños

    Recipe Tags

    EntertainingPartyDrinks

