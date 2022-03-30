In this delish rendition of custard toast, I mix a custard base (it's just protein-rich Greek yogurt, a nutrient-packed egg, sweet maple syrup, and aromatic cinnamon) with flavanol-rich cocoa powder for a crazy-good chocolate experience. And let's be honest, any breakfast dish that features chocolate is a winner in my book. This is a toast to boast about.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 400 F. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.

2.

Place bread on prepared baking tray and press down using the back of a spoon to create a well, leaving the crust slightly elevated. In a bowl, whisk together egg, Greek yogurt, maple syrup, cocoa powder, cinnamon, and salt until combined. Slowly pour custard mixture into each slice of bread to ensure it doesn't overflow. Top with banana slices and bake 10 to 13 minutes or until toast slightly firms and doesn't jiggle too much — it should feel mostly set when cooked.

3.

Let cool for a few minutes and top with an optional drizzle of maple syrup, pinch of salt, and cocoa powder.