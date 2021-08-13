Chef notes

All aboard the Joyful Lunch Express! I'm serving up chipotle pulled chicken in avocado boats — a serious cinch to make. You're the captain of your ship: You can choose to kick up the heat by adding extra chipotle peppers or mix in a few tablespoons of mayo for a creamier chicken salad-like consistency. Also, it's an easy recipe to scale up or down depending upon whether you're dining alone or feeding a larger crowd. Oh, and if you love a hearty, smoky, flavorful wrap sandwich like me, you can seamlessly transform this dish into just that. Simply mash and spread the avocado on a tortilla (or lay down sliced avocado), layer your chipotle chicken on top, along with some extra adobo sauce, and roll it up.

Swap options: You can use store-bought rotisserie chicken; remove skin and shred the breast and thigh meat using your fingers. Or you can also cut up leftover (skinless) chicken cutlets into tiny pieces.