Ingredients
Chef notes
All aboard the Joyful Lunch Express! I'm serving up chipotle pulled chicken in avocado boats — a serious cinch to make. You're the captain of your ship: You can choose to kick up the heat by adding extra chipotle peppers or mix in a few tablespoons of mayo for a creamier chicken salad-like consistency. Also, it's an easy recipe to scale up or down depending upon whether you're dining alone or feeding a larger crowd. Oh, and if you love a hearty, smoky, flavorful wrap sandwich like me, you can seamlessly transform this dish into just that. Simply mash and spread the avocado on a tortilla (or lay down sliced avocado), layer your chipotle chicken on top, along with some extra adobo sauce, and roll it up.
Swap options: You can use store-bought rotisserie chicken; remove skin and shred the breast and thigh meat using your fingers. Or you can also cut up leftover (skinless) chicken cutlets into tiny pieces.
Preparation
Mix together the chicken, salsa and chipotle peppers and adobo sauce. Scoop about 1/2 cup of the mixture into each avocado half. Drizzle on extra adobo sauce, if desired.
For more tasty recipes, check out Joy's cookbook "Joy Bauer's Superfood!" and follow her on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.