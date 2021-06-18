Ingredients
Chef notes
Chicken bruschetta is on the menu for Father's Day weekend. This recipe is a low-carb spin on the classic — it's packed with all the flavors you love and crave in traditional bruschetta but served on a tender, protein-rich chicken breast that is simply seasoned and grilled (or baked!) to perfection. From juicy, fresh Roma tomatoes to aromatic basil and ooey-gooey mozzarella cheese, this dish boasts gourmet deliciousness and is ready in just 15 minutes. After topping your poultry, you will have some bruschetta left over, but trust me, it's deliberate. Enjoy it on the side with crunchy pita chips or stash it in the fridge to toss it in omelets or salads the next day.
Technique tip: If you buy large, thicker chicken breast, slice them lengthwise (aka butterfly them) and pound them thin (using your fist or a mallet between parchment paper). You can also bake the seasoned chicken breasts in the oven at 375 F for 12-15 minutes.
Preparation
In a large bowl, add the chopped tomatoes, onion, garlic, basil, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Mix to combine, and season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Stash in fridge to chill until ready to serve.2.
Liberally mist a skillet (or outdoor grill) with nonstick oil spray and warm over medium-high heat. Add the chicken, mist tops with oil spray and sprinkle on the Italian seasoning and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until internal temp reaches 165 F. If you'd like melted cheese, add a slice of mozzarella on each chicken cutlet after you flip to the second side. Place a lid over the skillet (or close the grill) to enable the cheese to melt faster.3.
Once the chicken is ready and the cheese (if desired) is melted, top each cutlet, top with 1/2 cup bruschetta before serving.