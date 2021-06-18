IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Need a last-minute Father’s Day gift? Score up to 40% off on brands Dad loves

Chicken Bruschetta

SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(54)
Courtesy Joy Bauer
Joy BauerJoy Bauer
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(54)

Ingredients

  • 5 Roma or plum tomatoes, finely chopped (about 4 cups)
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced or 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh basil leaves
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4-6 thin chicken breasts
  • 3 teaspoons Italian seasoning
  • 4-6 slices mozzarella cheese (optional)

    • Chef notes

    Chicken bruschetta is on the menu for Father's Day weekend. This recipe is a low-carb spin on the classic — it's packed with all the flavors you love and crave in traditional bruschetta but served on a tender, protein-rich chicken breast that is simply seasoned and grilled (or baked!) to perfection. From juicy, fresh Roma tomatoes to aromatic basil and ooey-gooey mozzarella cheese, this dish boasts gourmet deliciousness and is ready in just 15 minutes. After topping your poultry, you will have some bruschetta left over, but trust me, it's deliberate. Enjoy it on the side with crunchy pita chips or stash it in the fridge to toss it in omelets or salads the next day.

    Technique tip: If you buy large, thicker chicken breast, slice them lengthwise (aka butterfly them) and pound them thin (using your fist or a mallet between parchment paper). You can also bake the seasoned chicken breasts in the oven at 375 F for 12-15 minutes.

    For more tasty recipes, check out Joy’s cookbook Joy Bauer's "Superfood!" and follow her on InstagramFacebook and Twitter.

    Preparation

    1.

    In a large bowl, add the chopped tomatoes, onion, garlic, basil, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Mix to combine, and season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Stash in fridge to chill until ready to serve.

    2.

    Liberally mist a skillet (or outdoor grill) with nonstick oil spray and warm over medium-high heat. Add the chicken, mist tops with oil spray and sprinkle on the Italian seasoning and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until internal temp reaches 165 F. If you'd like melted cheese, add a slice of mozzarella on each chicken cutlet after you flip to the second side. Place a lid over the skillet (or close the grill) to enable the cheese to melt faster.

    3.

    Once the chicken is ready and the cheese (if desired) is melted, top each cutlet, top with 1/2 cup bruschetta before serving.

    Chicken Bruschetta

    Make Joy Bauer's chicken bruschetta

    June 18, 202103:41

    Recipe Tags

    Italian3rd Hour of TODAYChickenDinnerEasyEntertainingFourth of JulyGrillingHealthyLightLow-carbQuickEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice