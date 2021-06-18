Chef notes

Chicken bruschetta is on the menu for Father's Day weekend. This recipe is a low-carb spin on the classic — it's packed with all the flavors you love and crave in traditional bruschetta but served on a tender, protein-rich chicken breast that is simply seasoned and grilled (or baked!) to perfection. From juicy, fresh Roma tomatoes to aromatic basil and ooey-gooey mozzarella cheese, this dish boasts gourmet deliciousness and is ready in just 15 minutes. After topping your poultry, you will have some bruschetta left over, but trust me, it's deliberate. Enjoy it on the side with crunchy pita chips or stash it in the fridge to toss it in omelets or salads the next day.

Technique tip: If you buy large, thicker chicken breast, slice them lengthwise (aka butterfly them) and pound them thin (using your fist or a mallet between parchment paper). You can also bake the seasoned chicken breasts in the oven at 375 F for 12-15 minutes.

