Chef notes

Sip, sip, hooray! This cherry-chardonnay sorbet requires just three ingredients — frozen cherries, frozen pineapple and wine — mixed in a blender. Bursting with antioxidants to boost brain and heart health, it's not only delicious, but good for you, too.

Technique tip: The sorbet is best served right away, so prep it right before you're ready to devour. Also, you can transform this sorbet into a spiked slushy by adding more wine (about 3/4 cup) to the blender.

Swap option: While I love the cherry-pineapple pairing, you can experiment with different fruit combinations … strawberries, mangos, peaches, raspberries, blueberries, bananas, you name it! Anything goes at wine o'clock.