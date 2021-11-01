IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Al Roker is 'Cooking Up a Storm' with his new podcast. Get all the details

Cherry-Chardonnay Sorbet

SERVINGS
2
RATE THIS RECIPE
(2)
Courtesy Joy Bauer
Joy Bauer
SERVINGS
2
RATE THIS RECIPE
(2)

Ingredients

  • 2 heaping cup frozen pitted cherries
  • 1 heaping cup frozen pineapple chunks
  • 1/2 cup chardonnay (or another favorite wine)

    • Chef notes

    Sip, sip, hooray! This cherry-chardonnay sorbet requires just three ingredients — frozen cherries, frozen pineapple and wine — mixed in a blender. Bursting with antioxidants to boost brain and heart health, it's not only delicious, but good for you, too.

    Technique tip: The sorbet is best served right away, so prep it right before you're ready to devour. Also, you can transform this sorbet into a spiked slushy by adding more wine (about 3/4 cup) to the blender.

    Swap option:  While I love the cherry-pineapple pairing, you can experiment with different fruit combinations … strawberries, mangos, peaches, raspberries, blueberries, bananas, you name it! Anything goes at wine o'clock.

    Preparation

    Add the frozen fruit into a high-powered blender. Pour in the wine and puree until just thick and smooth. Stop and scrape the sides if the contents don't blend easily (you can also add a splash of extra wine if you need more liquid)

    Cherry-Chardonnay Sorbet

    Recipe Tags

    5 or less ingredients Dairy-freeEasyEntertainingQuickDesserts

    More DessertsSee All

    Homemade Biscoff Cookies (Speculaas)

    Ghanaian Spiced Shortbread

    Craig's Aunt Marg's Banana Pudding

    Strawberry Shortcake Caramel Snaps

    Chocolate Pots de Crème

    Strawberry and Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie Cake

    Lavender-Earl Grey Brown Butter Cookies

    Dylan Dreyer's Cream Cheese Cupcakes

    Joy Bauer's Chocolate-Peanut Butter Crunch Cups

    Dylan Dreyer's Chocolate Chip Cookies

    Dylan's Chocolate Chip Cookies