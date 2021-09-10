I am a BLT devotee and this "salad on a stick" is a fun way to get picky eaters to eat more veggies … especially when it's paired with bacon and creamy ranch dressing. You can simplify the recipe and serve it with a store-bought dressing or put in a bit more effort and prep my lightened-up DIY version . Folks can drizzle the dressing over the top of their skewer or pull off each piece and dunk it into the dressing before popping it into their mouth. My gang likes to drizzle the dressing over the skewer tops for a true finger-lickin' good, messy experience. This recipe is easy to scale up or down depending on the size of your crowd.

Preparation

1.

Slice head of lettuce into chunks.

2.

Thread three alternating layers of lettuce, tomato and turkey bacon (fold each piece in half and then pierce on stick) on each 10-inch skewer and lay out on a platter.

3.

Drizzle your favorite ranch dressing over the tops or serve on the side for dipping. Garnish with optional chopped, fresh chives, parsley and dill, if using.