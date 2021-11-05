IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bacon-Wrapped Carrots

Nov. 5, 202104:20
Joy Bauer
Ingredients

  • 1 (2-pound) bag medium carrots, peeled and ends trimmed
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 14 slices bacon (best to use thinner slices)
  • 3 tablespoons maple syrup

    • Chef notes

    Bacon for the win … again! I'm telling you, crispy, savory bacon hugging tender, caramelized carrots is a sweet and salty marvel. This dish is so simple to make and will score loads of "yums" at your holiday table. You can easily scale the recipe up or down depending on your crowd size, so everyone has bacon for the takin'. Trust me, this dish is something you'll want to get wrapped up in.

    Preparation

    1.

    Heat oven to 400 F.

    2.

    Coat a baking sheet with nonstick olive oil spray. Place carrots on baking sheet and mist with additional olive oil spray. Sprinkle on salt and pepper.

    3.

    Wrap a full slice of bacon around each carrot, nice and snug, placing the bacon ends on the bottom so it doesn't unravel (or tuck the ends underneath the bacon wrap).

    4.

    Roast in oven on middle rack for about 25 to 35 minutes (turkey bacon cooks up quickly and will be ready around the 25-minute mark while fattier pork bacon will take longer to crisp up and will be ready closer to the 35-minute mark). Remove and brush tops with maple syrup. Place back in oven for another 10 to 20 minutes. Carrots should be fork-tender and caramelized. Larger carrots will require more time in oven.

