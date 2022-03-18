It's cloudy with a chance of mouthwatering meatballs! If you're looking for a new saucy spin on the beloved meatball, this recipe is for you. The meatballs are moist and scrumptious, but it’s really the sauce that takes these up a notch. While it’s a combo of simple ingredients, it hits just the right notes — the Dijon brings zip, the mayo lends creaminess and the maple syrup provides a touch of gentle sweetness along with the light and flavorful broth. Everything comes together lickety-split, and it's ready to be served over pasta, skewered with toothpicks for pass-around hors d'oeuvres or you can make a meatball grilled cheese (we try crazy combos in my house!). Simply layer whole-grain toast with tomato slices, halved meatballs and sharp cheddar cheese, then place under the broiler to get the cheese ooey-gooey melty. Before digging in, drizzle some mustard-maple sauce over the top. The (meat)ball’s in your court.

Preparation

For the meatballs:

Add all meatball ingredients to a bowl and mix; give it a quick stir with a wooden spoon or spatula, then use your hands (be careful to not over-mix). Shape them into 20 to 24 fluffy meatballs (approximately golf-ball-size), using the palms of your hands to roll them into perfect round shapes. If the batter is too sticky to form meatballs, place in fridge (or freezer) for 15 minutes to firm before shaping.

Liberally mist a large skillet with nonstick olive oil spray and warm over medium-high heat. Add the meatballs and let them sit undisturbed for about 2 minutes. Then, carefully flip them over to sear and brown the opposite sides, allowing them to sit undisturbed for another 2 minutes. Sauté for 5 to 7 more minutes, tossing and flipping them around to cook and lightly brown all sides. Mist with additional oil spray if the pan becomes too dry. (They don't have to be fully cooked through, since they'll continue to cook in the mustard sauce.)

For the mustard-maple sauce:

While the meatballs are cooking, add the Dijon mustard, mayo and maple syrup to a mixing bowl (not the broth) and stir until completely smooth and no lumps remain from the mayo. Then, stir in the broth.

Add mustard-maple sauce into the skillet with the cooked meatballs and bring to a gentle boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 10 minutes, occasionally stirring the meatballs in the sauce. For a thicker glaze, add the optional slurry into the sauce towards the end of your simmer (in a small bowl or cup, mix 1 tablespoon cornstarch with 2 tablespoons chilled water or broth until completely dissolved). Add slurry into simmering sauce and gently stir for a final 2 minutes until the sauce slightly thickens. Leftovers can be stored in the fridge for up to 3 days in a sealed container, then warmed in a covered saucepan on the stovetop.

To serve:

Serve with rice or roasted veggies and garnish with optional fresh herbs such as chopped parsley, scallions, chives, etc.