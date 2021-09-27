In the movie, the dish was served with an expensive, high-quality Hanwoo beef. But rib-eye, Korean short ribs or any beef cut with good marbling should work just fine, too. Many folks have their own way of cooking it, but this is mine.

This dish recently soared to new heights of popularity after folks saw it in the movie "Parasite," but it's been around longer than that, and my hope is that it quickly becomes a go-to comfort dish in your kitchen. Instant noodles are one thing, but "ram-don" (as it is also called) is a dish of stir-fried noodles that combines both instant noodle brands, Chapagetti and Neoguri, that you'll find yourself craving all the time.

Preparation

Lightly coat the bottom of a skillet with oil and set it over medium-high heat. Season your beef pieces well with salt and pepper and brown the meat on all sides. Cook to preferred doneness. Remove from the heat and set aside to be added back in later.

In a medium-size pot, set 3 to 4 cups of water on medium-high heat until it comes to a boil. Then, carefully add both Chapagetti and Neoguri noodle discs and the provided vegetable packets from their packaging into the water to cook. After the noodles are loosened and have cooked for about 2 to 3 minutes, remove them from the heat.

Take a moment to take a ladleful of liquid from the noodles to set aside in a cup. Then drain the noodles and set them aside (though they won't be waiting long).

To the same pan where the meat was browned, lightly coat the bottom of the pan with oil again and set the heat to medium. When the oil is heated after a minute or so, carefully add in the chopped white scallion parts and stir around until the onions turn golden-brown.

Take the reserved ladleful of liquid from the noodle pot and carefully pour it into the pan, gently scraping up the brown bits at the bottom with a wooden spatula (there might be a loud hiss and steam, but don't worry, this is all going to help build some good flavor!).

Turn off the heat. While the pan is still hot, add the cooked noodles into the skillet with the seasoned liquid in the skillet.

Then, on top of the noodles, add the full flavor packet for the Chapagetti, only half of the flavor Neoguri flavor packet and the provided oil also from the Chapagetti package. With tongs, toss the noodles well in the flavorings and liquid until the noodles are completely coated. Add the cooked beef and chopped green scallions in and toss until everything is incorporated. Serve hot and enjoy!