Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon neutral oil
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- freshly ground black pepper
- 1 green onion, chopped
- kimchi, to taste
- 2 cups water
- 1 tablespoon miso paste
- chopped tofu and chopped green onion (optional)
Chef notes
I love this recipe because it's super simple and easy to make. It has a wide range of flavors, it's healthy and full of probiotics. It also includes some of my favorite foods like kimchi and miso!
Technique tips: Cook scrambled eggs fast, as it literally cooks in seconds in hot oil, so be ready to take them out. Use a good non-stick pan to make your life easier.
Swap option: You can use only egg whites. You can also use salt and pepper instead of soy sauce and sesame oil, but that'd be boring!
Preparation
For the eggs:1.
Heat oil in a pan set over medium-high heat until oil is hot and ripples.2.
Pour egg mixture into the hot pan and stir gently with chopsticks. Cook for a quick 5 to 10 seconds, until egg is silky, then cut the heat and plate the eggs immediately.3.
Dress eggs with soy sauce, sesame oil, black pepper and chopped green onions.4.
Place kimchi on the side.
For the miso soup:1.
Bring water to a boil in a small pot.2.
Cut the heat and mix in miso paste until it's fully dissolved. Taste to see if you need more paste or salt.3.
Serve broth in a small bowl, adding chopped tofu and chopped green onion, if using.