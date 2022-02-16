Chef notes

I love this recipe because it's super simple and easy to make. It has a wide range of flavors, it's healthy and full of probiotics. It also includes some of my favorite foods like kimchi and miso!

Technique tips: Cook scrambled eggs fast, as it literally cooks in seconds in hot oil, so be ready to take them out. Use a good non-stick pan to make your life easier.

Swap option: You can use only egg whites. You can also use salt and pepper instead of soy sauce and sesame oil, but that'd be boring!