This is one of my favorite everyday dishes year-round that brings a ton of color and flavor to the table. This elegant rice dish can be finished with all your seasonal grilled and dried fruit, toasted nuts, a dash of spice and my summertime favorite: crisp okra!

Preparation

For the rice:

1.

Over medium heat, begin by browning onions in the coconut oil with the mustard seeds until they pop.

2.

Add in cashews, raisins, apricots and chickpeas until fruit is plump and the nuts toast.

3.

Add in the curry powder and ground spices, mix together and gently fold in rice, add salt and pepper as needed, and set aside while you grill the fresh fruit.

For the grilled fruit and vegetables:

Lightly coat the vegetables and fruit in coconut oil, and grill or roast until tender and slightly charred.

To serve:

Spread cooked rice and nut mixture onto a large platter or butcher paper, then loosely arrange grilled fruit, charred greens, roasted squash and anything remaining, hit with a fresh squeeze of grilled lemon juice and a sprinkle of coarse salt!