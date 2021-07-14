Ingredients
Chef notes
Anchoïade is a magic, no-cook sauce. Blending my two favorite flavors of garlic and anchovies, it is a sauce that goes splendidly with almost any blanched or raw vegetable. I use breakfast radishes, blanched broccoli, snow peas, haricots verts, cauliflower, small new potatoes, carrot slices and crunchy pieces of baby turnips, but it’s also great drizzled over slices of steak or pieces of chicken. Add a glass (or two) of rosé then follow my lead: Close your eyes and pretend you’re on the Côte d’Azur. Santé.
Preparation
Place egg yolk, garlic, anchovies and lemon juice into the bowl of a small food processor and pulse until they are well-chopped. Scrape down the sides. Then, slowly drizzle in the olive oil, pulsing until you have a mayonnaise-like paste. Serve with raw or blanched vegetables. It can be made up to four hours before serving.