Chef notes

Anchoïade is a magic, no-cook sauce. Blending my two favorite flavors of garlic and anchovies, it is a sauce that goes splendidly with almost any blanched or raw vegetable. I use breakfast radishes, blanched broccoli, snow peas, haricots verts, cauliflower, small new potatoes, carrot slices and crunchy pieces of baby turnips, but it’s also great drizzled over slices of steak or pieces of chicken. Add a glass (or two) of rosé then follow my lead: Close your eyes and pretend you’re on the Côte d’Azur. Santé.