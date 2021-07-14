IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin shares the trendy items worth the hype on 'Shop TODAY with Jill Martin'

Anchoïade

SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Ancho?ade Recipe Final
Elizabeth Cecil / For TODAY
Jessica B. Harris
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 1 hard-boiled egg yolk
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 20 anchovy fillets, drained and patted dry
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

    • Chef notes

    Anchoïade is a magic, no-cook sauce. Blending my two favorite flavors of garlic and anchovies, it is a sauce that goes splendidly with almost any blanched or raw vegetable. I use breakfast radishes, blanched broccoli, snow peas, haricots verts, cauliflower, small new potatoes, carrot slices and crunchy pieces of baby turnips, but it’s also great drizzled over slices of steak or pieces of chicken. Add a glass (or two) of rosé then follow my lead: Close your eyes and pretend you’re on the Côte d’Azur. Santé.

    Preparation

    Place egg yolk, garlic, anchovies and lemon juice into the bowl of a small food processor and pulse until they are well-chopped. Scrape down the sides. Then, slowly drizzle in the olive oil, pulsing until you have a mayonnaise-like paste. Serve with raw or blanched vegetables. It can be made up to four hours before serving.

    Anchoïade

    Recipe Tags

    French5 or less ingredients Dairy-freeEasyEntertainingPartyQuickSeafoodSummerDips and Spreads

    More Dips and SpreadsSee All

    Whipped Feta with Quick-Pickled Vegetables

    Thai Chili Jam (Nam Prik Pao)

    Valerie Bertinelli's Lemon Vinaigrette

    Valerie Bertinelli's Lemon Vinaigrette

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa

    Natalie Morales' Easy Pesto

    Natalie Morales' Easy Pesto

    Sandra Lee's Creamy Guacamole

    Spinach, Artichoke and Fresh Herb Dip

    Seamus Mullen Sheet Pan Chicken + Tahini Dip + Fennel Salad

    Green Tahini Dip with Radishes and Celery

    Crab Dip Au Gratin

    Basque-Style Potato Cracklins with Idiazabal Cheese