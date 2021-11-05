IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The 9 award-winning toys every kid will want this year, according to experts 

Jerk Shrimp Fried Rice

COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
2
RATE THIS RECIPE
(22)

Try this authentic Jamaican jerk shrimp fried rice

Nov. 5, 202104:27
Wenford Simpson
COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
2
RATE THIS RECIPE
(22)

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons diced red bell pepper
  • 3 tablespoons diced green bell pepper
  • 3 tablespoons diced Spanish onion
  • 3 tablespoons green peas
  • 3 tablespoons chopped carrots
  • 2 tablespoons sliced scallion, plus more for garnish
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme
  • 1 pinch diced Scotch bonnet pepper
  • 1/2 cup broccoli florets
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon spicy jerk seasoning, preferably Walkerswood brand
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Old Bay seasoning
  • 1 pound baby shrimp
  • 1 tablespoon jerk barbecue sauce
  • 2 tablespoons stir-fry sauce
  • 2 cups precooked white jasmine rice

    • Chef notes

    I love this recipe because it's a very easy, quick and flavorful one-pot meal — plus it represents Jamaica with the jerk seasoning.

    Swap option: You can use chicken or lobster instead of the shrimp, if you like, or you can go meatless completely.

    Preparation

    1.

    Combine all vegetables in a bowl and set aside.

    2.

    Heat a skillet over medium heat.

    3.

    Add oil into your skillet, making sure the oil is hot.

    4.

    Add the fresh vegetables and jerk seasoning and sauté for one minute. Season with salt, pepper and Old Bay seasoning, to taste.

    5.

    Add shrimp and sauté for about 2 minutes. At this point, add the barbecue and stir-fry sauces, and sauté for about 1 minute.

    6.

    Add rice and fold it in slowly. Let cook for 1 minute while stirring.

    7.

    Garnish with scallions and serve.

    Jerk Shrimp Fried Rice

    Recipe Tags

    CaribbeanJamaicanTODAY with Hoda & JennaComfort FoodEasyQuickEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice