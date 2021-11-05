Swap option: You can use chicken or lobster instead of the shrimp, if you like, or you can go meatless completely.

I love this recipe because it's a very easy, quick and flavorful one-pot meal — plus it represents Jamaica with the jerk seasoning.

Preparation

1.

Combine all vegetables in a bowl and set aside.

2.

Heat a skillet over medium heat.

3.

Add oil into your skillet, making sure the oil is hot.

4.

Add the fresh vegetables and jerk seasoning and sauté for one minute. Season with salt, pepper and Old Bay seasoning, to taste.

5.

Add shrimp and sauté for about 2 minutes. At this point, add the barbecue and stir-fry sauces, and sauté for about 1 minute.

6.

Add rice and fold it in slowly. Let cook for 1 minute while stirring.

7.

Garnish with scallions and serve.