Swap option: Instead of mushrooms, you can use green jackfruit.

This recipe give me a taste of my childhood in Jamaica and Mauritius. It may seem like a lot of ingredients and steps, but it's so quick to make.

Preparation

For the marinade:

Pop all ingredients in a food processor and puree until smooth but still a little course. Set aside.

For the mushrooms:

1.

Shred the oyster mushrooms using a fork to make incisions and then pull individual strands apart with your hands.

2.

Mix the oyster mushrooms with the jerk marinade in a bowl until the mushrooms are well-coated.

3.

Heat oil in a pan over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add the mushrooms and flip frequently, until edges of the mushrooms begin to crisp up, approximately 5 minutes.

For the vegan coleslaw:

In a small bowl, whisk the mayo, apple cider vinegar, mustard, sugar, salt and pepper.

Add the cabbage and carrots in a very large mixing bowl (the larger the better). Pour the dressing all over the cabbage and toss well to combine. Finish with more salt and pepper, to taste.

For the mango chutney:

1.

Peel and grate mangoes.

2.

Heat oil in a pan and stir in mango, red pepper flakes, mustard seeds and lemon juice, and stir well until it starts to caramelize. Add salt to taste.

3.

Leave chutney to cool, then put it in a jar and store it in the fridge.

To serve:

Fill each of the tortillas with jerk mushrooms, coleslaw, mango chutney, a squeeze of lime juice and cilantro.