Jenna Bush Hager gets a birthday surprise — yes, it does involve books

Jenna After Dark Cocktail

Jenna After Dark Cocktail

PREP TIME
2 mins
SERVINGS
1
Festive cocktails for Jenna’s 40th birthday: ‘Mommy martini’ and more

Nov. 24, 202103:32
Tiffanie Barriere
Ingredients

  • brown sugar
  • kosher salt
  • 2 ounces tequila
  • 3/4 ounce lime juice
  • 3/4 ounce agave nectar
  • 1 tablespoon apple-pepper jelly
  • 2 jalapeño slices, divided
  • 1 apple slice, to garnish

    • Chef notes

    Like Jenna, I grew up in Texas and love a spicy margarita. Instead of the actual pepper, I've used spicy pepper jam to bring creamy texture and, of course, the heat. When shaken cold over ice, it's the perfect refresher with a kick!

    Swap option: Sub unsweet tea in place of tequila for a mocktail version.

    Preparation

    1.

    Mix brown sugar and salt together and rim a glass with the blend.

    2.

    Combine the tequila, lime juice, agave, jelly and 1 jalapeño slice in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake cold for 20 seconds.

    3.

    Strain into margarita glass and garnish with apple slice and remaining jalapeño.

