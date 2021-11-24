PREP TIME
2 mins
SERVINGS
1
Ingredients
Chef notes
Like Jenna, I grew up in Texas and love a spicy margarita. Instead of the actual pepper, I've used spicy pepper jam to bring creamy texture and, of course, the heat. When shaken cold over ice, it's the perfect refresher with a kick!
Swap option: Sub unsweet tea in place of tequila for a mocktail version.
Preparation1.
Mix brown sugar and salt together and rim a glass with the blend.2.
Combine the tequila, lime juice, agave, jelly and 1 jalapeño slice in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake cold for 20 seconds.3.
Strain into margarita glass and garnish with apple slice and remaining jalapeño.