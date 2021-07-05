Technique tip: If you want to use this jerk rub on chicken, I've found it's better to reduce the chiles to only one small, seeded Scotch bonnet or habanero chil, so it's not too overpowering.

This is my go-to steak to make. It's easy, insanely delicious and everyone loves it! The fat from the skirt steak balances the spice perfectly in this dish.

Preparation

1.

Puree the peppers and the whites of the green onions with the oil in a mini food processor or mini blender, fitted with the steel blade, until smooth with a few chunks left. Pour the pepper oil into a medium bowl and add the brown sugar, garlic powder, allspice, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg, and mix well, using a fork, making a wet paste.

2.

Slather the paste over the steaks on both sides. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator, 2 to 4 hours. Remove the steaks from the refrigerator and let them come to room temperature 30 minutes before grilling.

3.

Place a grill or cast-iron grill pan over medium heat. Flick off any chiles or onion bits, leaving the rub and season both steaks with the salt and pepper on both sides. Grill the steaks, about 2 minutes on each side, with the lid up, for medium-rare doneness. Remove the steaks from the grill and let them rest, 8 minutes.

4.

Cut both steaks in half, crosswise, then slice each half lengthwise against the grain into thin slices. Arrange on a small platter and garnish with the dark green onion slices.

Recipe from "Cooking with Shereen from Scratch: Because You Can!" by Shereen Palvides. Published by Page Street Publishing © 2021.