Chef notes

I love this recipe because it's super comforting and pretty simple to make. I put my own twist on the classic soup: Instead of simmering the meatballs in the broth, I brown them in a skillet first to build more flavor. It may not be traditional, but it's how I roll. You can skip this step, but you'll be cutting yourself short on extra flavor, so I suggest taking the time to do this!

Technique tip: Shape the meatballs in advance and chill in the fridge until ready to use. Searing the meatballs in a skillet before adding them to the soup adds additional flavor.

Freezing tip: I would freeze it in plastic quart containers because that’s typically what I have on hand. Also, be sure that the soup has cooled down to room temperature; you can do this by putting the soup in an ice bath to bring the temperature down quickly. If you don’t have quart containers, you can also freeze the soup in large zip-top bags and lay them flat on a tray in the freezer; they will take up less space that way.

Swap option: Use ground turkey or chicken instead of beef.

RELATED: TODAY recipes are now shoppable — and it makes ordering groceries online so easy