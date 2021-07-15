IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin shares the trendy items worth the hype on 'Shop TODAY with Jill Martin'

Spicy Italian Mackerel Spaghetti

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Courtesy Stephanie Harris-Uyidi
Stephanie Harris-Uyidi
COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces tinned mackerel in olive oil
  • 3 Roma tomatoes, diced
  • 2 tablespoons capers in brine, drained
  • 1 pound whole-wheat spaghetti
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • sea salt, to taste
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/2 cup tomato sauce
  • 1 cup wild arugula or spinach, rinsed and chopped
  • 4-5 kalamata olives, pitted and chopped (or left whole, if desired)
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

    • Chef notes

    As a member of the tuna family, mackerel is a delectable, yet underrated fish that deserves more attention! A firm, high-fat fleshed fish, it's known for its bold, savory flavor. Tinned mackerel is popular throughout the Mediterranean in places like Italy, where it's referred to as sgombro (Atlantic mackerel) and enjoyed in sandwiches, salads and right out of the can.

    Swap option: In most cases, you will find tinned fish boneless and skinless, but if you prefer, you can buy it intact. It will be labeled accordingly. Tinned sardines in olive oil will work equally as well for this dish.

    Preparation

    1.

    Place the mackerel and its oil in a large bowl. Flake the mackerel, add the diced tomatoes and capers, and set aside.

    2.

    Cook the pasta to al dente according to package directions, drain and place in the bowl with the mackerel; the warmth from the pasta will help the flavors blend.

    3.

    Add the olive oil, lemon juice, thyme, sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, red pepper flakes, tomato sauce and arugula or spinach and kalamata olives. Toss and taste. Adjust seasoning as needed.

    4.

    Finally, toss in the freshly grated Parmesan. Serve immediately.

    Spicy Italian Mackerel Spaghetti

    Recipe Tags

    ItalianMediterraneanComfort FoodDinnerEasyQuickSeafoodEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice