Chef notes

As a member of the tuna family, mackerel is a delectable, yet underrated fish that deserves more attention! A firm, high-fat fleshed fish, it's known for its bold, savory flavor. Tinned mackerel is popular throughout the Mediterranean in places like Italy, where it's referred to as sgombro (Atlantic mackerel) and enjoyed in sandwiches, salads and right out of the can.

Swap option: In most cases, you will find tinned fish boneless and skinless, but if you prefer, you can buy it intact. It will be labeled accordingly. Tinned sardines in olive oil will work equally as well for this dish.