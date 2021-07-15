Swap option: You can use a mix of basil, thyme and rosemary or choose your favorite mix of herbs.

This simple, Mediterranean-inspired dish combines tinned smoked clams and white beans, which work great together for brunch or a light supper. Cannellini beans, also known as white kidney beans, have a natural nutty flavor and meaty texture. They are adored in Italy and throughout the Mediterranean, where they are traditionally cooked in a clay pot, giving the beans a unique, earthy taste.

Preparation

1.

In a medium-sized skillet, sauté the garlic in olive oil for 30 seconds. Add the cannellini beans and mixed herbs and cook for 1 minute, stirring occasionally, until warmed through.

2.

Stir in the smoked clams, red pepper flakes and lemon juice, and cook for another 20 seconds. Add the tomatoes and cook for a few more minutes.

3.

Taste for seasoning and add sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. Adjust seasoning as needed.

4.

Meanwhile, toast the bread (a regular toaster works great, or if you prefer, feel free to pan-toast your bread with a little butter or olive oil).

5.

To serve, add equal portions of the mixture to each slice of toast. Divide toasts among individual plates and serve immediately.