The Italian Salad

SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Ashton Keefe
Ingredients

  • 3 shallots, minced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 lemons, juiced
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 4 heads baby romaine or gem lettuce
  • 1/2 pound sweet and pickled Italian red peppers, roughly chopped
  • 1/2 pound Castelvetrano olives, smashed and pitted
  • 1 pound bocconcini mozzarella

Chef notes

When most people think of Italian American cooking, they think of oregano. This salad is all about the dressing, which is full of — you guessed it! — dried oregano. To give it a little kick, add red pepper flakes. For me, this tastes like home.

Preparation

In a large bowl, whisk shallot, garlic, oregano, salt, lemon juice and red wine vinegar. While whisking, stream in olive oil and emulsify. Add lettuces, peppers and olives to the bowl. Tear mozzarella over the greens and toss salad.

Recipe Tags

AmericanItalianEasyEntertainingPicnicSide dishes

The ingredients to this recipe can be purchased online

