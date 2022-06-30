Chef notes

I'm not the biggest fan of summer, but I do what I can to make it more bearable, like taking advantage of all the top-of-its-peak summer produce. This pasta salad packs a flavorful punch, and the light pepperoncini and pecorino vinaigrette is the perfect pairing on a hot day.

Technique tip: Let the salad sit for 30 minutes to allow the dressing to penetrate the ingredients.

Swap option: Add any of your favorite Italian cured meats.