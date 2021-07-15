IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Italian Octopus Salad with Potatoes

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Ingredients

  • 4 Yukon gold potatoes or red potatoes, peeled if desired, cut into quarters
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 6 ounces tinned octopus in chile sauce, drained
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 small lemon, juiced
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
  • crusty or toasted bread, for serving (optional)

    • Chef notes

    I love to make this recipe because it's simple to prepare! The octopus in chile sauce is such an easy way to add flavor to this quick dish.

    Preparation

    1.

    Add the potatoes and salt to a pot with enough water to cover and bring to a boil for 10 minutes. Cook until fork-tender.

    2.

    Remove from the heat and drain. Set aside and allow to cool slightly (should still be warm, though).

    3.

    Add the octopus to a bowl along with the garlic, red pepper flakes, lemon juice, parsley, olive oil and black pepper.

    4.

    Mix to combine then add the warm potatoes and gently fold the ingredients together. Serve with crusty bread.

    Recipe Tags

    ItalianMediterraneanEasyEntertainingPicnicQuickSeafoodSide dishes

