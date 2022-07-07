Technique tip: Cook the dogs slightly before adding the ham, allowing the hot dog and ham to crisp and cook evenly.

This is a more refined version of the bacon-wrapped hot dog — but just slightly! This recipe uses prosciutto and staples from your favorite Italian market, like roasted red peppers and mozzarella.

Preparation

1.

Split your rolls and set aside. If using a baguette, slice horizontally but not all the way through. Lay cheese on rolls or baguette and place on the grill in an area with indirect heat so the bread softened and the cheese melts while you grill your hot dogs.

2.

Grill dogs slightly and then remove and wrap with two pieces of prosciutto each. Place back on the grill and crisp. Removing from direct heat and/or closing the grill as needed.

3.

To make, remove rolls/baguette, top with dogs and garnish with red peppers. If using a baguette, use the hot dogs as indicators on where to cut.