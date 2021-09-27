Swap option: Try adding 1/4 cup of shredded carrot instead of coconut for a unique twist.

What I love most about this upside-down cake is that it's not too sweet. I also use applesauce instead of eggs so everyone, including people who are vegetarians or vegan, can enjoy this delicious dessert. If you and your family deserve a sweet treat, make this cake for them today!

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a round 9-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Spray the sides of the pan with cooking oil spray.

2.

Pour liquefied coconut oil into the bottom of the baking pan. Sprinkle brown sugar evenly on the bottom of the pan.

3.

Place 7 to 9 pineapple slices into the bottom of the pan (reserving the can of juice for later). Put 1 cherry into the hole of each pineapple slice. Cut remaining pineapples in half and place on the sides to fill up space. Set pan aside while making batter.

4.

In a large mixing bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, salt and shredded coconut.

5.

In a separate mixing bowl, mix together coconut oil, white sugar, applesauce and vanilla extract. Add the remaining pineapple juice, coconut milk and cider vinegar (or rum) to the wet ingredients and mix well to combine.

7.

Gently add the dry ingredients into the wet to create cake batter; do not overmix the batter.

8.

Gently spread cake batter over the pineapples in the pan. Do not disturb the pineapple-cherry design underneath.

9.

Place pan in oven for 1 hour, or until a toothpick inserted in the cake comes out clean.

10.

Remove cake from oven and let cool for 10 to 15 minutes before flipping. If you flip the cake too soon, the gooey topping will not set and may run down the sides of the cake.

11.

Place a cake plate on top of the pan then quickly flip the pan over and let it sit for another 5 minutes.

12.

Remove the baking pan from the pineapple cake and peel away the parchment. For added flavor, lightly brush the top of the cake with vanilla bean paste.

Serve plain or with a scoop of ice cream!