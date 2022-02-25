Chef notes

Jambalaya is a hearty dish that's steeped in New Orleans' rich Cajun culture. It's like a melting pot of savory, spicy flavors with hot andouille sausage, tender chicken thighs and a base of nice stew vegetables, all of which get mixed into a buttery roux, chicken stock and (as the folks at Toups Meatery like to do) a can of golden amber beer. As all that goodness gets infused together over about an hour-and-a-half, the result is a traditional southern dish that's perfect for feeding the masses. When we have family and friends over during Mardi Gras, I double this recipe and feed everyone.

Technique tip: When the first little whiffs of smoke start to rise from the oil, dump in your flour and immediately start stirring. Do not walk away. Just continue to stir, scraping bottom and edges well to keep flour from burning.

Swap option: You can substitute any kind of sausage (chicken or turkey) if you don’t eat pork.