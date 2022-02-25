Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons (plus 1/2 cup) high temperature cooking oil, such as grape seed oil
- 1 pound boneless chicken thighs
- 1 pound smoked andouille sausage
- 2 ribs celery, medium dice
- 1 large onion, medium dice
- 1 large bell pepper, medium dice
- 8 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons black pepper
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup amber beer
- 6 cups low-sodium chicken stock
- 2 cups uncooked rice
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1/4 cup green onions, sliced thin
Chef notes
Jambalaya is a hearty dish that's steeped in New Orleans' rich Cajun culture. It's like a melting pot of savory, spicy flavors with hot andouille sausage, tender chicken thighs and a base of nice stew vegetables, all of which get mixed into a buttery roux, chicken stock and (as the folks at Toups Meatery like to do) a can of golden amber beer. As all that goodness gets infused together over about an hour-and-a-half, the result is a traditional southern dish that's perfect for feeding the masses. When we have family and friends over during Mardi Gras, I double this recipe and feed everyone.
Technique tip: When the first little whiffs of smoke start to rise from the oil, dump in your flour and immediately start stirring. Do not walk away. Just continue to stir, scraping bottom and edges well to keep flour from burning.
Swap option: You can substitute any kind of sausage (chicken or turkey) if you don’t eat pork.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 350 F.2.
Season chicken thighs with salt, black pepper and cayenne.3.
Heat a large Dutch oven on medium heat.4.
Add 2 Tablespoons oil to pot.5.
When oil is hot, add chicken thighs and sear 5 minutes on each side.6.
Remove chicken from pot and set aside.7.
Add 1/2 cup of oil to the pot.8.
When the oil just starts to smoke, add flour and stir continuously until the roux is the color of dark chocolate.9.
Add all the vegetables and garlic to the roux and cook for 1 minute.10.
Add beer to the roux and cook for 30 seconds.11.
Add the stock and chicken thighs to the pot, stirring until sauce comes to a simmer. Cover and continue simmering for 1 hour.12.
Add the uncooked rice and andouille sausage to the pot, stir and cover. Then, bake in the oven for 30 minutes.13.
Remove from the oven and stir in butter. Garnish with green onion, serve and enjoy.