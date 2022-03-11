Swap option: This recipe is the one I grew up with, but if you want to experiment, you could also stir in a little bit of wholegrain mustard to add an extra bite to the mash.

Colcannon is as traditional as traditional Irish food gets, and for the week when the whole world goes green in our honor, what better thing to do than to serve up some of the finest! I told my granddad I was making this the other day and, no sooner was it out of my mouth that he burst into song. The dish, of course, is the inspiration behind the traditional Irish song by the same name, “Oh weren’t them the happy days when troubles we knew not and our mother made colcannon in the little skillet pot."

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 300 F.

2.

Heat half the rapeseed oil in a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat and sauté the sausages with the black pudding until lightly golden all over, turning regularly with tongs. Keep warm in the low oven or warmer if possible.

3.

To make the mash, add the peeled and diced potato to a pot of cold water, cover, place over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the potato is tender when pierced with a fork

4.

Place a metal steamer into another pot, add a little water and bring to the boil. Place the cabbage into the steamer and cook until it is tender.

5.

When the potatoes are cooked, remove from the heat, drain into a colander and discard the boiling water. Add the potatoes back into the pot with the butter and milk.

6.

Using a potato masher, mash the potatoes until smooth and creamy. You may want to add a little bit more or less milk and butter, it is up to you!

7.

Add in the green onion, steamed cabbage, sea salt and black pepper and stir through with a spoon until evenly combined. Keep warm until ready to serve.

8.

For the sage and cider gravy, heat the remaining rapeseed oil in a large pan over a medium heat and sauté the onion for 10 to 15 minutes until lightly golden. Stir in the flour and cook for another minute, then gradually add the cider and allow to reduce down by half. Add the sage, cream and season with salt and pepper.

9.

Break up the black pudding into small pieces. Arrange the mash on warmed serving plates with the bangers and spoon over the sage and cider gravy. Scatter over the black pudding crumble to serve.