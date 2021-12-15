IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dec. 15, 202105:11
Elena Besser
Ingredients

Cookies
  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
  • 3/4 cups sugar
  • 2 large eggs, 1 whole, 1 separated, at room temperature
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
    • Infused Sugar
  • 1/2 cup organic granulated sugar
  • 1 orange or lemon, zested (optional)
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon (optional)
  • 2 teaspoons sumac (optional)
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh herbs, such as rosemary, thyme or sage (optional)

    • Chef notes

    Cookies are synonymous with the holidays, and this recipe is rich and buttery with the added flavor and flair of infused sugar. The sugars are infused with fresh herbs, citrus zest and spices to add even more dimension to a classic holiday sweet.

    Technique Tip: Store the cookies in an airtight container for up to a week. I love using organic granulated sugar for more texture.

    Preparation

    For the cookies:

    1.

    Combine butter, sugar, 1 egg, 1 egg yolk (reserve the egg white for later) and vanilla extract in a stand mixer and beat together on a medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 to 5 minutes.

    2.

    In a separate bowl, whisk together flour and salt. Add to the stand mixer and mix until just combined.

    3.

    Turn out the dough onto a lightly floured clean counter. Divide the dough into 2 pieces and, with a floured rolling pin, roll out the dough to 1/4-inch thickness. If the dough is too sticky, place it into the refrigerator for 10 to 15 minutes and then roll out the dough. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 45 minutes to an hour or until firm.

    For the infused sugar:

    Combine the sugar with the flavor of your choice, using your fingertips to help infuse the sugar.

    To assemble and bake:

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 350 F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

    2.

    Using cookie cutters, cut out the cookies into fun shapes and transfer a parchment lined baking sheet.

    3.

    In a small bowl, whisk together egg white with 1 teaspoon water. Brush the tops of the cookies with egg wash and sprinkle with infused sugar.

    4.

    Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the edges are golden. Remove from the oven and keep on the tray for 5 minutes to cool.

    Infused Sugar Cookies

