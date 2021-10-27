Technique tip: To reheat, place the smashed potatoes in an ovenproof baking dish and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese. Bake at 400 F for 20 to 30 minutes, or until the top is browned and the potatoes are heated through.

Mashed potatoes are a cornerstone of so many Thanksgiving meals, but just what kind to make? Smooth or lumpy, classic or with a twist … the variations are almost endless. Here to help you out with a unique take on the classic dish is the one and only Ina Garten. Beloved for her innovative takes on classic recipes that home cooks can make themselves, her long-running show on the Food Network, "Barefoot Contessa," has legions of loyal fans. She’ll join us on "Cooking Up a Storm" with a very special Thanksgiving mashed potato recipe: Parmesan Smashed Potatoes.

Preparation

1.

Place the potatoes and 1 tablespoon of salt in a 4-quart saucepan with cold water to cover.

2.

Bring to a boil, lower the heat and simmer, covered, for 25 to 35 minutes, until the potatoes are completely tender. Drain.

3.

In a small saucepan, heat the half-and-half and butter.

4.

Put the potatoes into the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment and mix them for a few seconds on low speed, to break them up.

5.

Slowly add the hot cream and butter to the potatoes, mixing on the lowest speed (the last quarter of the cream and butter should be folded in by hand).

6.

Fold in the sour cream, Parmesan cheese, the remaining salt, and pepper; taste for seasoning and serve immediately.

7.

If the potatoes are too thick, add more hot cream and butter.

Reprinted from The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook. Copyright © 1999 by Ina Garten. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House.