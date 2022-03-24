Dressing up store-bought ice cream is one of the easiest ways to serve a fast yet impressive dessert. Here, rich vanilla ice cream is topped with chilled lemon liqueur and served with a crisp biscotti cookie. The liqueur adds a pop of color and bright flavor while the biscotti gives the treat a pleasant crunch.

Preparation

Place 2 scoops of the ice cream in an individual serving dish and place it in the freezer until ready to serve.

Drizzle some Limoncello over the ice cream and serve with a piece of biscotti in the dish.