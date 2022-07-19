Chef notes

This genius soft-serve ice cream recipe was inspired by the Spanish chef Ferran Adrià of el Bulli, who made an ingenious ice cream by blending frozen fruit with sugar and fromage blanc — no ice cream maker needed. I like to swap in sweetened condensed milk to make the recipe even more accessible. The creamy, sherbet-style dessert is one for the ages: It uses just four ingredients and comes together with a quick whirl of the food processor.

I make my version of chocolate shell (a sauce that quickly hardens when poured over cold things) with coconut oil to give it additional flavor and the best-ever texture. You can make your own ice cream or slice it right from pints for the easiest sandwiches ever.

The soft-serve can be frozen for up to 3 days. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes before serving. The chocolate shell can be stored at room temperature for 2 weeks.

Technique tip: Chopped bars of chocolate melt better than chocolate chips, which yields a smoother chocolate shell. Using a large, serrated bread knife is easiest for cutting the ice cream pints into slabs. For the ice cream: If using mangos or strawberries, cut them into chunks before freezing, that way they’re easier to puree in the food processor.

Swap option: Extra-virgin olive oil can be used instead of coconut oil. It must be extra-virgin to work properly. You can use blueberries, strawberries, or mangoes for this easy soft-serve.

Special kitchen equipment: Food processor