Swap options: You can swap a vegan butter and vegan ice cream. You can use gluten-free flour to make this recipe gluten-free.

Technique tips: Use a pan that has very square corners, so your sandwich edges are picture perfect right angles. Use the parchment paper to help you press the cookie dough and get it very smooth and even. Skip cutting them into individual sandwiches and make it into a big ice cream cake!

This is the ice cream sandwich that will make you forget all other ice cream sandwiches. I can guarantee you'll be thinking about this sugar high for days to come. And when you least expect it, you may just get that itch for an ice cream sandwich fix. It's the quintessential treat — something everyone loves, with a cookie dough twist.

Preparation

For the cookie dough layers:

1.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the heat-treated flour and salt. Set aside.

2.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter on medium speed until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add the granulated and brown sugar and mix on medium until light and fluffy, about 4 minutes. Use a rubber spatula to scrape the bowl. Add the milk and vanilla and mix until fully incorporated, about 2 minutes.

3.

Add half of the flour mixture and mix on low just until the powdery texture of the flour disappears, about 15 seconds. Immediately add the rest of the flour mixture and chocolate chips and mix until combined. Scrape the bowl and mix a final 15 seconds.

4.

Chill in the refrigerator or freezer until cold and easy to handle.

5.

Line an 8- by 8-inch pan with parchment paper on all sides and the bottom. Set aside.

6.

Once the dough is chilled, split the batch of dough in half. Press one half of the dough into the prepared pan. The layer will be rather thin, less than 1/2 inch. Freeze for 15 minutes.

7.

Remove from the freezer. Pull up on the parchment to remove the dough. Keep it wrapped in parchment and return the flattened dough square to the freezer.

8.

Line the 8- by 8-inch pan again. Press the other half of the dough into the bottom of the pan, trying to make your layer as even as possible. Place the other, previously frozen dough square (still in its parchment liner) into the pan. You now have two layers of cookie dough divided by a parchment liner. Freeze for at least 2 hours or overnight.

For the ice cream layer:

Set the ice cream out to soften at room temperature to a spreadable consistency. For most ice creams, 15 to 20 minutes will do the trick. Once the ice cream is spreadable, take out the pan with the cookie dough layers from the freezer. Remove the top cookie dough layer, still in its parchment liner. Open the bottom parchment and spread the ice cream evenly over the bottom cookie dough layer. Flip over the other cookie dough layer so the parchment is on top. Place on top of the ice cream to make a sandwich. Press down to smooth and remove the top parchment. Freeze for at least 5 hours or overnight.

To serve and store:

To serve, warm a knife by running hot water over it. Remove the sandwich from the freezer. Use the warmed knife to cut straight down and make 9 even sandwiches. Do not drag the knife, as this can cause the ice cream center to squish out.

Once cut, wrap the sandwiches in individual pieces of parchment. Tape them shut or tie them with twine. You'll have ice cream sandwiches ready to go at all times! Store the sliced sandwiches covered in the freezer for up to 1 month.