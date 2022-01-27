Chef notes

For a long time, I'd just toss all my veggie scraps into the compost. I figured that was definitely preferable to sending them to the landfill, but then I started developing a vegan pho recipe for my website and found out just how easy it is to make homemade broths using the scraps I would normally just toss out. Now I get three uses out of my veggies: eating the good parts, saving the scraps to make tasty broth, and composting the scraps after cooking the broth. I call that a win-win-win!

Storage tip: Store in the fridge in glass jars with tight-fitting lids for up to 14 days. This broth freezes very well for up to 3 months; freeze in glass food storage containers (remember to leave 1 inch of headspace at the top of each), or freeze into cubes, then transfer to a silicone storage bag and store in the freezer.

Separate the scraps into three categories for three different types of broth flavors:

1. Traditional: carrot peels, yellow and white onions (peels, trimmed roots and tops, leftover pieces), celery stalks.

2. Asian: mushrooms/mushroom stems; green, yellow, and white onions (peels, trimmed roots and tops, leftover pieces); celery; garlic; green cabbage; leek; ginger.

3. Red: beets (peels and trimmings), red cabbage, red onion (peels, trimmed roots and tops, leftover pieces), red chard.