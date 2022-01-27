IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Veggie Scrap Broth

COOK TIME
1 hr 15 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
Kristen Hong
Ingredients

  • 6-8 cups preferred veggies
  • 1 large yellow onion, skin-on, halved
  • 4 cloves garlic, peeled
  • 1-2 teaspoons salt
  • 1-2 bay leaves
  • teaspoons olive oil (optional)

    • Chef notes

    For a long time, I'd just toss all my veggie scraps into the compost. I figured that was definitely preferable to sending them to the landfill, but then I started developing a vegan pho recipe for my website and found out just how easy it is to make homemade broths using the scraps I would normally just toss out. Now I get three uses out of my veggies: eating the good parts, saving the scraps to make tasty broth, and composting the scraps after cooking the broth. I call that a win-win-win!

    Storage tip: Store in the fridge in glass jars with tight-fitting lids for up to 14 days. This broth freezes very well for up to 3 months; freeze in glass food storage containers (remember to leave 1 inch of headspace at the top of each), or freeze into cubes, then transfer to a silicone storage bag and store in the freezer.

    Separate the scraps into three categories for three different types of broth flavors:

    1. Traditional: carrot peels, yellow and white onions (peels, trimmed roots and tops, leftover pieces), celery stalks.

    2. Asian: mushrooms/mushroom stems; green, yellow, and white onions (peels, trimmed roots and tops, leftover pieces); celery; garlic; green cabbage; leek; ginger.

    3. Red: beets (peels and trimmings), red cabbage, red onion (peels, trimmed roots and tops, leftover pieces), red chard.

    Preparation

    1.

    Put the vegetable scraps in a large stockpot and add water to cover. Add the onion, garlic, salt, bay leaf and olive oil (if using).

    2.

    Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for about 1 hour.

    3.

    Remove from the heat and let cool completely, then stir to mix well.

    4.

    Stack a fine-mesh sieve over a widemouthed funnel and set them on top of a 1-quart glass jar.

    5.

    Strain the broth directly into the jar (you'll need three or four jars to hold all the broth); compost the solids. Let cool completely before storing.

    Excerpted from "Fridge Love: Organize Your Refrigerator for a Healthier, Happier Life ― with 100 Recipes" © 2021 by K4 Media Group. Photography © 2021 by Lauren Volo. Reproduced by permission of Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.

